Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 69.78% and a negative net margin of 302.69%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

