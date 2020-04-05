Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLMN. BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,429,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

