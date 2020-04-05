BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMCH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

BMCH stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.26. 679,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

