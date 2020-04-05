Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boingo Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Boingo Wireless from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 914,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $486.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boingo Wireless will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

