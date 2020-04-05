BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded BOK Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BOK Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.88.

BOK Financial stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 371,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in BOK Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

