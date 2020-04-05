BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.89. 371,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $34.57 and a 12 month high of $88.69.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

