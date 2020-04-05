Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Lowered to $77.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.06. 1,173,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,319. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,027. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,835,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,655,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,792,000 after purchasing an additional 84,510 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,248,000 after purchasing an additional 104,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

