Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Boston Private Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Private Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 526,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,340. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $612.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $56,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,280.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

