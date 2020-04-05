Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.87. 9,490,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,063. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

