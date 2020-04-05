Brokerages Anticipate Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. 772,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.