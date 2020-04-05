Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Price Target at $289.95

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.78. 1,007,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.94.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

