Brokerages Set Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Price Target at $62.21

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their price objective on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,703. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,536,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 89,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,967,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. Southern has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

