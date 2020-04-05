Brokerages Set Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target at $25.39

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 2,156,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.