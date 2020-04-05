Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Bruker from to in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,510. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bruker has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $54.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bruker by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 172.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 69.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.