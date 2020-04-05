Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 65,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,564. The firm has a market cap of $540.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.