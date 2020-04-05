BTIG Research Downgrades AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Neutral

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AXGN. ValuEngine downgraded AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 410,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,619. The firm has a market cap of $328.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.63. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AxoGen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AxoGen by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

