C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Raised to $78.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.45% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.23.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $68.15. 2,166,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 33,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $100,417,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after acquiring an additional 246,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

