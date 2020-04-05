Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.15.

COG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. 9,110,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,963,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of -0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 257,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,244 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,253 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 245,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

