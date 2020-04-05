Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Cadence Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 3,020,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The firm has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jerry W. Powell acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $70,050.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,447 shares of company stock valued at $782,861. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

