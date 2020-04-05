Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.

CADE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 3,020,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

