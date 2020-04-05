Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $14.50 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.69.
CADE stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 3,020,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $23.22. The company has a market cap of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Cadence Bancorp news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Cadence Bancorp Company Profile
Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.
