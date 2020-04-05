Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Receives $11.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLXT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Calyxt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. 62,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.44. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 543.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 221,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

