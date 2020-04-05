Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) PT Lowered to

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 660,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,693. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.80. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 270,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cardtronics by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cardtronics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,182,000 after acquiring an additional 130,366 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardtronics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 224,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.