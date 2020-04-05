CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CarGurus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research raised CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. 1,437,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,405. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.07.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,313,863.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,085,085.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,400 in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.