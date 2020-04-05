CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

