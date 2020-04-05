Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have lagged the industry in the past three months. The stock remains under pressure due to the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis. It expects the coronavirus outbreak to significantly affect the results. It has closed all stores across the United States and Canada and withdrew its first quarter and 2020 view. Further, the company’s top and bottom lines lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate during fourth-quarter 2019. Results were impacted by soft wholesale businesses along with higher expenses. Moreover, soft margins remained a drag. However, the company's omni-channel efforts bode well, as e-commerce continues to be its highest margin business. Also, it is gaining from momentum in the international business, driven by growth in markets outside North America, especially Canada.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRI. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Carter’s from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $65.56. 486,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,441. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carter’s by 595.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Carter’s by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

