Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of CLSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.89. 132,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,795. The firm has a market cap of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Celsion has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,370.00% and a negative return on equity of 111.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 370.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,722 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Celsion worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

