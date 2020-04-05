Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.03.

Centene stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.60. 3,840,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,110,883. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

