Cfra Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $5.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price reduced by Cfra from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BB. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of BB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,380,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $9.62.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9,229.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

