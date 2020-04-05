Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

CHEF traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. 972,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.78. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $42.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

