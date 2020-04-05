Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Rating Lowered to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $7,800.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli AG Participation has a 12-month low of $6,428.00 and a 12-month high of $8,565.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7,866.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,704.39.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and Küfferle brand names. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as in approximately 400 own shops.

