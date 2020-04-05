Citigroup Cuts Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $10.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE GTES traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,146. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.14.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

