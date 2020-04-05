Citigroup Cuts NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $34.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $49.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.06.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 6,458,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,151. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,210,598.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.