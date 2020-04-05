Citigroup Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $90.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. 2,606,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,406. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

