Citigroup Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $11.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. 97,727,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,286,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 92,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,831,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 95,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 54,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.