Citigroup Lowers Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

NYSE KNX traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 2,339,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

