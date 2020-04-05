Citigroup Lowers NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target to $34.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $49.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Shares of NRG traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.21. 6,458,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,151. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

