Citigroup Upgrades Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) to “Buy”

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

CCC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE CCC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 2,457,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,284. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $143,427,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,833,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,025 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,839,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,468,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,993 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

