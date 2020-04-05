Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,615,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $17,461,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,773,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,237,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

