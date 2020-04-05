Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692. Citizens has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.
Citizens Company Profile
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
