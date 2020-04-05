Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CIZN stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $19.96. 163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692. Citizens has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million and a P/E ratio of 17.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Citizens by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 8.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also: LIBOR

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.