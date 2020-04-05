Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley lowered Clarivate Analytics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clarivate Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clarivate Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Clarivate Analytics stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $20.65. 2,457,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. Clarivate Analytics has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clarivate Analytics by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

