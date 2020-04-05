Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Lowered to $63.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.76. 1,738,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,628. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 94,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after buying an additional 20,017 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

