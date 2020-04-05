Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) PT Lowered to $63.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $63.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.81 on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 1,738,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.15. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,957,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after buying an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,050,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

