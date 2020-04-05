CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on CME Group from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.74. 1,747,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.05. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,732,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

