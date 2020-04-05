CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.15.

CMS stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,545. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,589,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,033,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,566,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,795,000 after acquiring an additional 860,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,589,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,666,000 after acquiring an additional 855,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

