Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFX. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.93.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE CFX traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.74. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $888.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 457.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 940.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.