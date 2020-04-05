Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CLCT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 41,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,449. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $83,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

