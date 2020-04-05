Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
CLCT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 41,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,449. Collectors Universe has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $140.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76.
Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter.
Collectors Universe Company Profile
Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.
