Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT Lowered to $45.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,312,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,077,884. The company has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

