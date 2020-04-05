Compass Point Downgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Neutral

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,268,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19.
In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Brown University acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,123,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $6,641,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.