Compass Point Downgrades Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) to Neutral

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $11.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.68.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.14. 1,268,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.28 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 66.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 14,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $221,516.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Brown University acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,064,000. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,303,000. Nationwide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,915,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E now owns 29,185,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,123,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at about $6,641,000. 16.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.