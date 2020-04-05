Compass Point Lowers Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Neutral

Compass Point downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Compass Point currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barings BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Securities upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $11.00 to $7.25 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barings BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.19.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 489,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,950. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a net margin of 76.92% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.92%.

In other Barings BDC news, CFO Jonathan Bock purchased 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $48,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Lloyd purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $115,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,625 shares of company stock worth $186,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.