Craig Hallum Lowers Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $142.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $215.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $9.14 on Thursday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 81,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,656. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.73. Cavco Industries has a 52 week low of $99.58 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.